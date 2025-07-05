Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Xander Bogaerts vs. Rangers)
We walked away from the Fourth of July edition of Daily Dinger with a profit after Juan Soto cashed in for us, hitting a home run against his former team.
Let's see if we can keep the momentum going on Saturday, as we once again have a full slate of games starting in the afternoon and ending late at night.
Top Home Run Picks Today
- George Springer Home Run (+520) via FanDuel
- C.J. Abrams Home Run (+500) via BetMGM
- Xander Bogaerts Home Run (+600) via BetMGM
George Springer Home Run (+520)
At 35 years old, George Springer is having one of the best seasons of his career. He rocks a .284 batting average and a .513 slugging percentage while leading the Blue Jays in home runs with 15. Today, he and the Blue Jays will face Jack Kochanowicz of the Los Angeles Angels, who has allowed 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, which is the 20th highest rate amongst all MLB starting pitchers. Let's see if Springer can go deep a 16th time today.
C.J. Abrams Home Run (+500)
James Wood has been getting all the love on the Nationals for his play this season, but don't discount the numbers that their shortstop, CJ Abrams, has posted. He's third on the team in home runs with 12, but he's second behind only Wood in slugging percentage at .487, which suggests more home runs are on the horizon for the infielder.
Abrams and the rest of the Nationals will face Walker Buehler of the Red Sox today, who has given up 2.0 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, the sixth most amongst all starting pitchers.
Xander Bogaerts Home Run (+600)
Xander Bogaerts only has five home runs on the season, but he's due for plenty more, and tonight could be a great time to bet on him to hit a sixth. His numbers have been better when facing left-handed pitchers all season, including improving his slugging percentage of .357 against righties to .380 against lefties. Tonight, he'll get to face a lefty start in Patrick Corbin of the Rangers, who has allowed 1.3 home runs per nine innings pitched in 2025.
