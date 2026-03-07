Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Auburn-Alabama, Oklahoma-Texas, and More)

It's the final weekend of regular season college basketball for the power conferences, and we have plenty of marquee matchups and rivalry games to bet on today!

As I always do, I have my top three bets locked in for today's slate, so it's time for me to dive into them.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Kentucky +6.5 (-110) vs. Florida

Oklahoma +7.5 (-105) vs. Texas

Alabama -8.5 (-110) vs. Auburn

Florida vs. Kentucky Prediction

I still think Florida isn't as good as its record. The Gators rank just 70th in the country in effective field goal percentage, only seven spots higher than the Wildcats. They're better on the defensive side of the court, ranking 20th in defensive efficiency, but Kentucky isn't too far behind in that metric either, coming in at 101st.

Kentucky also plays disciplined basketball, coming in at 32nd in the country in effective possession ratio.

The Wildcats shouldn't be this big of an underdog on their home court. I'll take the points.

Pick: Kentucky +6.5 (-110)

Oklahoma vs. Texas Prediction

Oklahoma is far better than its record indicates. The Sooners even rank above the Longhorns in some areas, including effective field goal percentage, where Oklahoma comes in at 36th, compared to Texas, which ranks 53rd.

The most important factor to keep an eye on is the three-point shooting of the Sooners. Oklahoma ranks 73rd in the country in three-point shot rate, with 44.7% of its shots coming from beyond the arc. Now, it takes on a Texas team that ranks 321st in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 36.4% from deep.

If Oklahoma can get the three ball to drop, this game is going to come down to the wire.

Pick: Oklahoma +7.5 (-105)

Auburn vs. Alabama Prediction

Auburn can't defend the perimeter, which is a nightmare situation for the Tigers in this game. No team in college basketball shoots the three-ball more than the Crimson Tide, and now they get to face an Auburn team that ranks 345th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 37.4% from beyond the arc.

Auburn's offensive numbers completely fall off a cliff when playing on the road. Their effective field goal percentage falls 9.1% when playing on the road.

Despite a close game the first time around, the rematch should be a lopsided affair in favor of the Crimson Tide.

Pick: Alabama -8.5 (-110)

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $100 in bonus bets . Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!