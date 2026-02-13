Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Michigan State-Wisconsin, Ohio-Miami and More)

We got back to our winning ways in yesterday's edition of the Daily Dunk, cashing in on the OVER in Robert Morris vs. Cleveland State, as well as on Cal Poly, which won outright as an underdog against UC Irvine.

We move on to today's slate of games, which includes a few interesting matchups involving ranked teams. Let's get the weekend started off right. It's time to dive into my top three bets for Friday night.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Michigan State -1.5 (-115) vs. Wisconsin

Saint Louis -18.5 (-110) vs. Loyola Chicago

Miami (Ohio) -10.5 (-105) vs. Ohio

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Prediction

Wisconsin doesn't have the defensive capability to beat Michigan State. Both teams put up similar offensive numbers, but it's their play on the defensive side of the court that's going to make all the difference.

The Badgers rank 156th in defensive efficiency, while Michigan State comes in at 15th. Not only that, but the Spartans like to attack the interior of their opponent's defense, and Wisconsin ranks just 192nd in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 51.95% from two-point range against them.

That's bad news for Wisconsin. I'll take Michigan State as a slight road favorite.

Pick: Michigan State -1.5 (-115)

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Prediction

I don't know what Loyola Chicago can do in this game to remain competitive with Saint Louis. If you aren't already aware, the Billikens are the best shooting team in the country, ranking first in effective field goal percentage at 61.1%. Not only that, but they're dominant defensively as well, ranking ninth in defensive efficiency. They are one of just three teams alongside Michigan and Iowa State that rank inside the top 10 in the country in both those metrics.

By comparison, Loyola Chicago ranks 258th and 333rd in those two respective metrics.

To make matters worse, Loyola Chicago relies on shots from the perimeter, and the Billikens have the fifth-best perimeter defense, keeping teams to shooting just 27.7% from beyond the arc.

I have Saint Louis winning this one in a blowout.

Pick: Saint Louis -18.5 (-110)

Ohio vs. Miami-Ohio Prediction

A big cause of concern if you're an Ohio Bobcats fan or bettor is going to be their perimeter defense in this game. Ohio ranks 315th in the country in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 36.5% from beyond the arc. Now, they have to face a Miami-Ohio team that shoots 37.7% as a team from three-point land.

Miami-Ohio certainly isn't unbeatable, and its undefeated record isn't going to last forever. The RedHawks have some weak points, including not being an elite defensive team and struggling with their rebounding at times, but they still significantly outrank the Bobcats in both those areas while also sporting the elite shooting to put them away.

I'll bet on the RedHawks to win, cover, and keep their undefeated streak alive for at least one more game.

Pick: Miami-Ohio -10.5 (-105)

As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!