Dallas Cowboys 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Cowboys in Middle of the Pack

The Dallas Cowboys changed head coaches for the 2025 NFL season, but it was more of the same under Brian Schottenheimer.

The Cowboys are now two seasons removed from winning the NFC East, and it’s been three seasons since they won a playoff game. After going 7-10 in Mike McCarthy’s final season in Dallas, they barely improved this past season with a 7-9-1 record.

So where are the Cowboys in the 2027 Super Bowl odds ?

Cowboys Super Bowl 61 Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

+3500 (17th-Best Odds)

The Cowboys sit firmly in the middle of the pack in the Super Bowl 61 odds. They have the second-best odds in their division, though with the Philadelphia Eagles (+1300) among the top teams, and the Washington Commanders (+6000) and New York Giants (+7000) behind them.

Dak Prescott is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, and the Cowboys will need to lean on the quarterback in his age-33 season. He finished top five in the league with 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns, and a 70.2 QBR.

Injuries hampered the Cowboys this season, and they have a handful of key free agents that they’ll need to make decisions on in the offseason.

Dallas is expected to franchise tag George Pickens, which makes one decision easy, but breakout running back Javonte Williams is also set to hit the market after a career year.

On the defensive side of the ball, veteran Jadeveon Clowney is getting up there in age but did lead the team with 8.5 sacks. After trading away Micah Parsons, re-signing Clowney will be a top priority in Dallas.

The good news for the Cowboys is that the Seattle Seahawks just won the Super Bowl with +6000 preseason odds, and the NFL is proving to be a parity-driven league.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.