Is Dallas Goedert Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 12)
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Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shin) popped up on the injury report ahead of Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Goedert was limited in practice on Monday after playing over 88 percent of the Eagles' snaps in their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Goedert finished that game with one catch for 38 yards.
Officially, the veteran tight end is off the injury report for Philly's Thanksgiving battle with Dallas. These two NFC East rivals already met in Week 7 with the Cowboys winning by 17 points.
Goedert had five catches for 48 yards in that game, and he's appeared in eight games this season, catching 32 passes for 346 yards and two scores. He's been targeted 43 times (over five per game) with the Eagles using Jalen Hurts (out with blood clot), Tanner McKee and Joe Milton at quarterback.
Since Goedert was targeted just one time in Week 11, I'm targeting another Eagles pass catcher for my favorite prop in this Thanksgiving showdown.
Best Eagles Prop Bet vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 12
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
DeVonta Smith OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith appeared in his first game since Week 6 on Sunday, catching five of his 12 targets for 41 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Joe Milton experience is going to be a bumpy ride for the Eagles and their pass catchers, but I’m encouraged by the volume for Smith in his first game back. Not only did he see 12 targets, but he was able to play 81.1 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.
Prior to going down with this hamstring issue, Smith had cleared 64.5 receiving yards in three of his first four games. He’s been targeted 53 times in five games, which gives him a solid floor against this terrible Dallas defense.
The Cowboys have allowed the second-most passing yards in the NFL and rank 31st in EPA/Play and 30th in EPA/Pass.
If Philly falls behind in this game (the odds suggest it will), Smith should be heavily involved in the comeback effort.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2