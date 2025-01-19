Is Dallas Goedert Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Eagles)
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was limited in practice this week due to an illness, but he is off the team’s injury report and expected to play on Sunday in the divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams.
Goedert was limited to just 10 games during the regular season due to various injuries, and the Eagles went an impressive 8-2 in the matchups that he appeared in.
After returning in Week 18 and grabbing four of his six targets for 55 yards, Goedert had a major role in the wild card round, once again reeling in four passes. He turned those catches into 47 yards and a score, helping Philly advance to the divisional round against the Rams.
The tight end also played 92 percent of Philly’s offensive snaps last week – a sign that he is ready to handle a full workload the rest of the season.
If you’re looking to bet on Goedert on Sunday, here’s the SI Betting team’s favorite prop for the Eagles tight end.
Best Dallas Goedert Prop Bet for Divisional Round vs. Rams
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dallas Goedert OVER 3.5 Receptions (-135)
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bets for this game, and he’s eyeing Goedert to dice up this Rams defense:
The Rams have also struggled defending tied ends this season. They're tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for giving up the second most receptions to the position in the regular season at 106. They also allowed the Vikings tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to rack up five receptions against them on Monday night.
Dallas Goedert has become more involved in the Eagles' offense in the past handful of weeks, including grabbing 4+ receptions in four of his last five games. With a great matchup ahead of him, I expect him to be involved in their plan once again.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.