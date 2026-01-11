Is Dalton Kincaid Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Jaguars)
The Buffalo Bills received some positive injury news this week for one of their top playmakers.
Tight end Dalton Kincaid, who was limited in practice early in the week, was a full participant on Friday and is officially off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild card round.
Buffalo, which opened as a favorite in this matchup, has still moved to a 1.5-point underdog as of Sunday morning.
Kincaid was limited to just 12 games in the regular season due to various injuries, but he did play in Week 18, catching three passes for 48 yards. The Bills went 10-2 in the 12 games that Kincaid played in, and the former first-round pick finished the regular season with 39 catches for 571 yards and five scores.
He's a big-time target for Josh Allen, and I think there is an intriguing way to bet on Kincaid in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Dalton Kincaid Prop Bet vs. Jaguars
Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD (+240)
This season, Kincaid found the end zone in five of his 12 appearances, and I think he's a little undervalued at +240 to score in the wild card round.
The Bills tight end has a favorable matchup against a Jacksonville defense that allowed 104 receptions (sixth-most), 1,004 receiving yards (10th-most) and eight receiving touchdowns (ninth-most) to opposing tight ends this season.
Now, Kincaid only played 37.6 percent of the Bills' snaps during the regular season, but he did deal with a bunch of injuries that limited his playing time even when he was on the field.
Now that the former first-round pick is off the injury report, I wouldn't be shocked if he had a major role in the passing game in this matchup.
