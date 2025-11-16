Is Dalton Kincaid Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Bills)
The Buffalo Bills will be without a key piece of their offense in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as star tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) has been ruled out.
Kincaid suffered the hamstring injury in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins and did not return, which was an ominous sign for his chances of playing this week and potentially beyond that.
This season, Kincaid has 29 receptions on 36 targets for 448 yards and four scores in eight games. He's been one of Josh Allen's top targets, and he's an extremely reliable threat over the middle of the field.
With Kincaid out, the Bills will likely turn to Dawson Knox, Khalil Shakir and others to pick up the slack in the passing game. Buffalo is still favored at home against the Buccaneers as it looks to remain in the mix for an AFC East division title.
Here's a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop bet for the Bills in Week 11 with Kincaid sidelined.
Best Bills Prop Bet for Week 11 vs. Buccaneers
James Cook UNDER 81.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
In this week's edition of his Player Prop Countdown, NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan wrote about why James Cook to go under his rushing yards total is his No. 6-ranked player prop for this week:
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense has quietly been one of the best defenses in the NFL over the past handful of weeks, and their run defense has been dominant. They're fifth in opponent rush EPA, first in opponent rush success rate, and they allow just 4.2 yards per carry. That could lead to the Bills' starting running back, James Cook, struggling to get the ball moving at a consistent pace. I'll take the UNDER on his rushing yards total of 81.5
