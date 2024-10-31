Is Dameon Pierce Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Texans vs. Jets)
Houston Texans running back Dameon Piece will not play in Week 9 against the New York Jets due to a groin injury.
This is a big blow to the Houston offense, as it may have wanted to lean on the ground game more in Week 9 with Nico Collins (hamstring, injured reserve) and Stefon Diggs (torn ACL, out for season) sidelined.
With the top two receivers on Houston out and Pierce also sidelined, the Texans will likely rely heavily on Tank Dell and Joe Mixon in this matchup.
Mixon has been elite in the 2024 season for Houston – when he’s been on the field. Mixon missed time earlier this season – as did Pierce – putting Houston in a bit of a concerning position entering a short week.
If Mixon went down, the Texans would be in desperate need of more help offensively. For now, I think Mixon is a great player to target in the prop market on Thursday night.
Best Joe Mixon Prop Bets for Week 9 vs. Jets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rush Attempts: 20.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Rushing Yards: 81.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
- Receiving Yards: 24.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -145
Mixon has rushed for over 100 yards in every game that he’s started and finished this season, so I don’t mind taking him to finish with more than 81.5 rushing yards – especially since oddsmakers are expecting him to carry the ball at least 20 times on Thursday.
I also shared why he’s an intriguing option to find the end zone in Week 9 in our best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Jets vs. Texans:
In every game that Joe Mixon has started and finished this season, he’s ran for over 100 yards and a touchdown.
The veteran running back is up to six scores on the season, and he’s carried the ball a whopping 102 times over five games for 503 yards. That’s despite him playing just 47 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 2 due to an injury.
The Jets are allowing a ton of rushing scores this season – 10 to be exact – which bodes well for Mixon. If the Texans decide to lean on the running game with all of their injuries at receiver, Mixon is a must bet to score again in Week 9.
