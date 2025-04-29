Is Damian Lillard Playing in Game 5? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Pacers)
Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers after suffering a torn Achilles in Game 4.
Lillard went down in Game 4 and did not return, effectively ending the Bucks' chances to win a title this season and likely crushing them for next season. Oddsmakers moved the Bucks to +80000 to win the title this season after Dame was injured.
After missing more than a month with a blood clot in his calf, Lillard returned to the lineup for the Bucks in Game 2 of this series. He did not play at his All-Star level -- not that it was expected since he hadn't suited up in over a month -- but the Bucks were able to win one of the two games he was able to complete (Game 3) to make this a series.
Now, with the Pacers heading back home with a 3-1 series lead and the Bucks down Lillard, oddsmakers have set Indiana as a 7.5-point favorite in the latest odds at DraftKings.
With Lillard out, the Bucks will need Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr. and others to step up offensively to give Giannis Antetokounmpo some kind of support in Game 5. Even if the Bucks win Game 5, they need to win two more in a row after that simply to advance to the second round.
The bigger concern with Lillard is now the long-term outlook of the franchise, as he could miss most -- if not all -- of next season with his Achilles injury.
