Is Daniel Jones Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Colts)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is off the team's injury report and expected to play in Week 13 against the Houston Texans despite dealing with a fracture in his fibula.
Jones was a full participant in practice ahead of this AFC South battle, but his injury has changed the odds for this game.
Indianapolis opened as a 3.5-point favorite in this game, but the odds have changed significantly since then. After Indy moved all the way to a 4.5-point favorite earlier in the week, things have come crashing back down to Colts -3 at DraftKings.
There are multiple factors that could have influence this movement. First off, Jones' injury appears to be a little more serious than initially expected, which may have cooled the betting market on the 8-3 Colts. Secondly, C.J. Stroud is expected to make his return from a three-game absence on Sunday for the Texans. Houston has won three games in a row without him, but there's no doubt that the betting market still views him as an upgrade over Davis Mills.
Jones has been a terrific surprise for the Colts this season, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 2,840 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's also made an impact as a runner, carrying the ball 43 times for 159 yards and five scores. Indy is atop the AFC South and in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the AFC because of Jones' play, but it's going to be interesting to see how he handles this fibula injury the rest of the season.
Houston has one of the best defenses in the NFL (it also ranks No. 1 in EPA/Pass), so Jones will have his work cut out for him on Sunday. With the Colts starter at less than 100 percent, it may not be a great spot to back them to cover in this matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.