Daria Kasatkina vs. Naomi Osaka Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 3

Naomi Osaka has four career Grand Slam wins, but has never found success at Wimbledon, having never made it to the fourth round of the tournament. She can change that on Friday with a win in the third round.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for her third round match against Daria Kasatkina.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Naomi Osaka Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Daria Kasatkina +365

Naomi Osaka -500

Total

20.5 (Over -104/Under -128)

Daria Kasatkina vs. Naomi Osaka How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 3

Time: 8:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited

Daria Kasatkina vs. Naomi Osaka: History and Wimbledon Performance

These two have faced each other three times in their careers. Osaka is 3-0 in those matches, with the most recent taking place at last year's U.S. Open.

Daria Kasatkina

Kasatkina made the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2018, but hasn't made it past the third round since then. Her 64% win rate at this tournament is her second-best amongst the four major tournaments. This year, she defeated Mingge Xu and Janice Tjen in the first two rounds.

Naomi Osaka

Osaka has had success at the Australian Open and U.S. Open in her career, but has always struggled at both the French Open and Wimbledon. She made it to the third round at Wimbledon last year, but now has another chance to get to the fourth round for the first time at this tournament. She defeated Elsa Jacquemot and Anastasia Gasnova in the first two rounds.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Naomi Osaka Prediction and Best Bet

Osaka comes into this year's Wimbledon in great form. She made it to the finals at the Bad Homburg Open last month, eventually losing to Karolina Muchova in the final. She also dominated her first two opponents in this tournament. I have my doubts about her being able to beat the top talent at Wimbledon, but her recent form is enough for me to bet on her to win dominantly on Friday.

Pick: Naomi Osaka Wins 2-0 (-165) via FanDuel

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