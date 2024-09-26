Is Darius Slayton Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Giants)
The New York Giants have listed wide receiver Darius Slayton (thumb) as questionable for Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.
While there has not been any confirmation from the Giants or outside sources if Slayton will play or not, it appears that his potential absence could open up some chances for second-year receiver Jalin Hyatt in the Giants’ offense.
Oddsmakers aren’t sold on Slayton sitting out, as he still has anytime touchdown scorer props up, but there are a couple players that may be asked to play bigger roles if the veteran receiver is unable to go on a short week.
Here’s a breakdown of the prop market and how bettors should consider playing New York’s passing game if Slayton is unable to go.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Darius Slayton Prop Bets for Week 4 vs. Cowboys
- Anytime TD: +425
Let’s start with Slayton in the prop market, as he’s +425 (an implied probability of 19.05 percent) to find the end zone in Week 4.
Dallas has been dominated on the ground, ranking dead last in the NFL in several categories against the run, so it may be tough to trust the Giants’ No. 3 receiver – especially since he’s banged up.
This season, Slayton has four, four and two targets in the Giants’ three games, turning them into seven catches for 66 yards and no scores.
Malik Nabers Prop Bets for Week 4 vs. Cowboys
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Receiving Yards: 71.5 (Over -125/Under-105)
- Anytime TD: +110
Well, Malik Nabers has been a beat for the Giants in his rookie season, and I broke down why I’d consider betting him to find the end zone in Week 4 earlier this week:
Over the last two weeks, Nabers has three touchdown catches, receiving a team-high 30 targets (turned into 18 receptions) over that stretch. As long as Nabers is going to see this target share, he’s a must bet in a game where the Giants may fall behind and be forced to throw the ball to catch up.
There are plenty of ways to bet on Nabers, as he’d cleared both this receptions prop and receiving yards line in back-to-back games. If Slayton sits, I’d be more confident in Nabers soaking up more targets than Hyatt having a game-changing role on Thursday.
Wan’Dale Robinson Prop Bets for Week 4 vs. Cowboys
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over +125/Under -165)
- Receiving Yards: 33.5 (Over -130/Under +100)
- Anytime TD: +360
A second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Robinson has really gotten off to a strong start in 2024.
The shifty receiver has 24 targets through three games, turning them into 15 catches for 166 yards and one touchdown. Robinson has also added one carry for 14 yards (it came in Week 1).
If I was betting anything on Robinson, it would be his receptions prop given how often Daniel Jones has looked his way this season.
Robinson had eight targets last week and 12 in Week 1, catching six and seven passes in those matchups. While he only had four targets in Week 2, he’s cleared his receptions prop for tonight and receiving yards prop for tonight in two of three games (he scored a touchdown in the other).
Again, if Slayton sits, I expect Robinson and Nabers to be the primary beneficiaries.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
