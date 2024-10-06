Is Davante Adams Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Broncos)
The Las Vegas Raiders won’t have star receiver Davante Adams active for their Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
This is a crucial matchup for both of these AFC West teams, as they sit at 2-2 through the first four weeks of the season.
Denver is favored at home in this matchup with Adams out for Las Vegas, but the Raiders did come away with a win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 without Adams.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
DraftKings Sportsbook recently came out with trade odds for Adams, who requested to be moved from the Raiders earlier this week.
Now, Las Vegas is in a bit of a waiting game when it comes to the star wideout.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, trade talks for Adams are expected to pick up after Week 5 as the star’s hamstring injury continues to heal.
“Trade talks involving Davante Adams are expected to intensify next week as the Las Vegas Raiders star's hamstring heals and as more teams weigh what they are willing to offer for the Pro Bowl wide receiver, league sources told ESPN,” Schefer wrote.
“Talks are not thought to be as far along as some have intimated, according to sources, but that partly has to do with Adams' health, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury that could potentially sideline him through Week 6, according to league sources.”
The New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers are the top teams in the odds to acquire Adams this season.
With Adams out last week, the Raiders leaned on Jakobi Meyers (five catches, 49 yards), Tre Tucker (five catches, 41 yards) and Brock Bowers (two catches, 19 yards) in the passing game.
All of those players are risky targets in the prop market against a Denver defense that ranks No. 1 in the NFL in net yards per pass attempt allowed this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.