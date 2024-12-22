Is David Njoku Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Bengals)
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku missed Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury, but he returned to practice late this week.
Officially, the Browns have listed Njoku as questionable in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
This season, Njoku has been a huge part of the Browns’ offense, catching 56 passes for 439 yards and five scores in just 10 games.
However, it’s possible that the entire Cleveland offense will be downgraded in Week 16, as Dorian Thompson-Robinson is expected to start — not Jameis Winston.
DTR has struggled in his NFL career, and it could make Njoku a tough player to bet on if he even suits up.
In his NFL career, Thompson-Robinson has a completion percentage of just 51.4 percent. This season, Thompson-Robinson is 15-for-34 throwing the ball for 100 yards and three picks across three games. He earned three starts last season and threw just one total touchdown and four picks in eight games.
As good as Njoku has been in recent weeks, I can’t trust him in the prop market with DTR under center.
Oddsmakers seem to agree, as they shifted the odds for this matchup once the youngster was named the starter.
With the report that Thompson-Robinson would start, oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook moved the total in the Browns-Bengals game down 2.5 points from 49.5 to 47. The Bengals are 7.5-point favorites in the game, as they are still in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC.
