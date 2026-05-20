Is De'Aaron Fox Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 2)

San Antonio Spurs star guard De'Aaron Fox missed Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals with an ankle injury that he aggravated in Game 6 of the conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

San Antonio still pulled out a win in Game 1 -- in double overtime -- against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Fox remains on the injury report for Game 2.

Officially, he's listed as questionable and is expected to be a game-time decision on Wednesday night.

Johnson: De'Aaron Fox (ankle) a game-time decision for Wednesday.



(via @tom_orsborn) — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 19, 2026

Earlier this week, Andscape's Marc J. Spears reported that there is "optimism" for the Spurs that Fox will be able to suit up in Game 2.

However, with the Spurs now leading this series, there's a chance they have the All-Star guard sit out one more game and return at home for Game 3 on Friday night.

There is optimism that Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox, who missed Game 1 with an ankle injury, will play in Game 2, sources said. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 19, 2026

Fox injured his right ankle multiple times in the Minnesota series, as he was rolled up on by Ayo Dosunmu early in the series and was listed as questionable on the injury report during that matchup. Still, Fox did not miss a game until Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, though it's worth noting that he exited and returned in Game 6 of the second round with this injury.

The Spurs remain 6.5-point underdogs in Game 2, the same number as Game 1 when Fox was eventually ruled out.

With the star guard's status up in the air, there is another Spurs guard that I'm eyeing in the player prop market for Wednesday's matchup.

Best Spurs Prop Bet vs. Thunder in Game 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dylan Harper OVER 11.5 Points (-114)

Regardless of Fox’s status in Game 2, I’m buying Harper at this number after his impressive showing in Game 1.

The rookie had 24 points on 20 shots, and he’s now scored 12 or more points in seven playoff games, including four in a row. He’s now averaging 14.6 points per game in the postseason while shooting 53.8 percent from the field.

Harper would be a steal at this number if he starts, but he’s also established himself as the clear No. 1 option off the bench for Mitch Johnson.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is also taking 9.9 shots per game in the playoffs, so his usage is way up even though he doesn’t always get starter's minutes. Harper rose to the challenge in Game 1, and I believe he’s a little undervalued heading into Wednesday’s contest.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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