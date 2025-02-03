De'Aaron Fox Trade Skyrockets Spurs NBA Championship Odds Ahead of Trade Deadline

Full trade:



Spurs: De'Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin



Kings: Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first round picks (2025 CHA, 2027 SAS, 2031 MIN), three second round picks (2025 CHI, 2028 DEN, 2028 own back)



Bulls: Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 pick via SAS https://t.co/UgwylCUYAO