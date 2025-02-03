De'Aaron Fox Trade Skyrockets Spurs NBA Championship Odds Ahead of Trade Deadline
Victor Wembanyama officially has his All-Star running mate.
The San Antonio Spurs executed a major trade on Sunday night, reportedly moving three first-round picks, Sidy Cissoko, Tre Jones, Zach Collins and three-second round picks in a three-team deal to land guard De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings.
The Chicago Bulls sent Zach LaVine to Sacramento as part of the deal, but the Spurs landed the biggest fish in Fox -- who had previously been rumored to desire being dealt to the Spurs. Here's a look at the full trade terms from ESPN's Shams Charania:
By adding Fox, the Spurs are setting themselves up for the future, and they kept their current core intact.
Because of that, their odds to win the NBA Finals in the 2024-25 season have made a major leap at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier today, the Spurs were +60000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NBA Finals.
Now, they’ve seen those odds shift all the way down to +15000 after landing Fox. This season, Fox is averaging 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from 3.
The biggest key for the Spurs in this deal is that they didn't give up any major piece of their young core. Stephon Castle, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan all were not included in the deal, giving the Spurs a chance to continue to build around Wemby with players on a similar timeline.
The current No. 12 seed in the Western Conference, San Antonio is four games under .500 at this point in the season. However, adding Fox undoubtedly improves their chances to make the playoffs -- and at least the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.
Of the three teams in this deal, the Spurs had by far the biggest odds change, and they're now 12th among Western Conference squads in the odds -- directly behind the Kings (+13000).
