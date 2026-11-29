Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston is dealing with a quad injury ahead of the team's Sunday Night Football battle with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sunday's game is a huge one for the Browns as they look to keep pace in the AFC North -- and AFC -- races, but the rookie wideout may not be able to suit up. He's listed as questionable for Week 12 after suffering this quad injury in the Browns' last game against Houston.

Denzel Boston (quad) questionable for Week 12. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 27, 2026

According to Browns head coach Todd Monken, the team decided to pull back on Boston's practice reps on Friday after he pushed things early in the week.

#Browns HC Todd Monken says Denzel Boston did suffer his quad injury in the Browns last game against Houston. Said they have pushed him "pretty hard" earlier in the week and pulled back today and they'll know more tomorrow when they do a walk thru — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) November 27, 2026

This season, Boston has been a solid downfield threat for Deshaun Watson and the Browns offense, catching 33 of his 63 targets for 523 yards and three scores in 10 games. He's played 89.9 percent of the team's offensive snaps, so if he's ruled out in this game, it's a pretty major blow to the Cleveland passing game.

With the rookie wideout questionable, KC Concepcion and Harold Fannin Jr. could have bigger roles in Sunday's game against Las Vegas. I'm targeting Fannin as my favorite prop pick in Week 12.

Best Browns Prop Bet vs. Raiders in NFL Week 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Harold Fannin Jr. Anytime TD (+190)

Over his last four games, Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has either scored a touchdown or finished with over 90 receiving yards.

The 2025 third-round pick has emerged as the most reliable pass catcher for Cleveland, going off for seven catches (on nine targets) and 91 receiving yards in Watson’s return to the starting lineup in Week 10.

Now, Fannin and the Browns have an awesome matchup at home on Sunday Night Football against the Raiders. This season, the Raiders rank 29th in EPA/Play, 31st in success rate and 29th in EPA/Pass.

They’ve given up 23 passing scores (second-most in the NFL) and have really struggled to guard opposing tight ends. Las Vegas has given up nine touchdowns to the position (tied for the third-most in the league through 11 weeks) and the most receptions (70) in 2026.

Fannin has four scores in the 2026 campaign and he’s been targeted nine, 12 and nine times in Watson’s last three starts.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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