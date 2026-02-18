DePaul vs. Seton Hall Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 18

Seton Hall is in distant fourth place in the Big East, four games behind third-place Villanova. If the Pirates want to join the upper echelon of teams in this conference, they need to string together wins to close out the regular season.

They have a chance to win a third straight game tonight when they host the DePaul Blue Demons, who are just 5-9 in Big East play this season.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this conference showdown.

DePaul vs. Seton Hall Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

DePaul +8.5 (-118)

Seton Hall -8.5 (-104)

Moneyline

DePaul +310

Seton Hall -400

Total

OVER 131.5 (-110)

UNDER 131.5 (-110)

DePaul vs. Seton Hall How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 18

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Prudential Center

How to Watch (TV): truTV

DePaul Record: 13-12 (5-9 in Big East)

Seton Hall Record: 18-8 (8-7 in Big East)

DePaul vs. Seton Hall Betting Trends

DePaul is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games

The UNDER is 12-4 in DePaul's last 16 games

DePaul is 8-2-1 ATS in its last 11 games vs. Seton Hall

Seton Hall is 4-2 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 7-2 in Seton Hall's last nine games vs. Big East opponents

DePaul vs. Seton Hall Key Player to Watch

CJ Gunn, G - DePaul Blue Demons

CJ Gunn leads DePaul in scoring, averaging 13.8 points per game along with 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists, but he also plays a big role on the defensive side of the court. If DePaul wants any chance of pulling off the upset tonight, they need Gunn to bring his best stuff.

DePaul vs. Seton Hall Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm backing DePaul as a road underdog:

Asking Seton Hall to cover an 8.5-point spread is a tall order. The Pirates rank just 310th in effective field goal percentage, coming in as one of the worst shooting teams in a major conference. Not only that, but Seton Hall is primarily a two-point shooting team, rarely attempting a 3-point shot, and now they have to face a DePaul team that ranks 29th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot just 46.9% from two-point range.

DePaul is the far better shooting team, ranking 194th in effective field goal percentage, so they have all the tools it'll take to keep this game close against Seton Hall.

Pick: DePaul +8.5 (-118)

