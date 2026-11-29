Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry was placed in concussion protocol ahead of Week 12 against the Houston Texans, which originally put his status in question for this AFC clash.

However, Henry has since cleared the protocol and is not listed on the Ravens' final injury report.

Derrick Henry (concussion protocol) not listed on injury report for Week 12. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 27, 2026

So, the star running back is expected to play in what is a must-win matchup for the Ravens if they want to stay alive in the AFC playoff race.

Henry has been solid in the 2026 campaign, carrying the ball 198 times for 793 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and 11 scores while adding 102 receiving yards and another score through the air.

He's seen his workload tail off in recent games, especially with the Ravens playing from behind pretty often. Lamar Jackson's thumb injury has left Baltimore with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback for this Week 12 battle.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet with Henry expected to play against Houston.

Best Ravens Prop Bet vs. Texans in NFL Week 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Derrick Henry UNDER 15.5 Rush Attempts (-127)

This season, Herny has played 54.8 percent of Baltimore's offensive snaps, and he's ceded some work to Justice Hill in recent games.

Now, with the veteran running back coming off being placed in concussion protocol, I can't imagine he handles a massive workload on Sunday.

Henry has seen just 23 total carries in Jacoby Brissett's two starts with the Ravens, and the star running back has failed to clear this attempts total in three of his last four games.

On top of that, Henry is facing a tough Houston run defense that is allowing just 3.9 yards per carry and ranks 13th in EPA/Rush in 2026. I'll fade his workload on Sunday, even though the former Alabama star may still be effective.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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