Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State Prediction, Odds for Horizon League Championship Final
The Horizon League Championship Final features two deserving teams. The No. 1 seed Wright State Raiders will face the No. 3 seed Detroit Mercy Titans with a berth in the NCAA Tournament on the line.
These two teams split their regular-season series. Wright State won on January 9 by a score of 84-82, and then Detroit Mercy got its revenge on February 12, winning by a score of 77-74.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's rubber match for all the marbles.
Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Detroit Mercy +4.5 (-110)
- Wright State -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Detroit Mercy +160
- Wright State -193
Total
- OVER 152.5 (-115)
- UNDER 152.5 (-105)
Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 10
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: Corteva Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Detroit Mercy Record: 17-14 (12-8 in Horizon League)
- Wright State Record: 22-11 (15-5 in Horizon League)
Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 16-15 in Wright State games this season
- The UNDER is 15-14 in Detroit Mercy games this season
- Detroit Marcy is 19-9-1 Against the Spread this season
- Wright State is 19-12 Against the Spread this season
Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State Key Player to Watch
- TJ Burch, G - Wright State Raiders
TJ Burch is leading Wright State in assists, averaging 3.5, while also averaging 12.1 points, but his biggest impact might come on defense. He's leading the team in steals, averaging 2.6 per game. If he can force a few turnovers to create extra scoring chances for the Raiders tonight, they're going to be in a great spot to win.
Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State Prediction and Pick
Instead of looking at a side in this game, I'm going to bet on the total and take the OVER. This matchup is a unique case where both teams take the majority of their shots from two-point range, but neither team can defend the interior well.
Detroit Mercy and Wright State rank 28th and 66th in two-point shot rate, but defensively, they rank 262nd and 283rd in opponent two-point field goal percentage. Both teams also rank in the top half of the country in adjusted tempo, which should help make this a high-scoring affair.
I'll sit back and root for points in the Horizon League Championship Final.
Pick: OVER 152.5 (-115)
