Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State Prediction, Odds for Horizon League Championship Final

The Horizon League Championship Final features two deserving teams. The No. 1 seed Wright State Raiders will face the No. 3 seed Detroit Mercy Titans with a berth in the NCAA Tournament on the line.

These two teams split their regular-season series. Wright State won on January 9 by a score of 84-82, and then Detroit Mercy got its revenge on February 12, winning by a score of 77-74.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's rubber match for all the marbles.

Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Detroit Mercy +4.5 (-110)

Wright State -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Detroit Mercy +160

Wright State -193

Total

OVER 152.5 (-115)

UNDER 152.5 (-105)

Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Corteva Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Detroit Mercy Record: 17-14 (12-8 in Horizon League)

Wright State Record: 22-11 (15-5 in Horizon League)

Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State Betting Trends

The UNDER is 16-15 in Wright State games this season

The UNDER is 15-14 in Detroit Mercy games this season

Detroit Marcy is 19-9-1 Against the Spread this season

Wright State is 19-12 Against the Spread this season

Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State Key Player to Watch

TJ Burch, G - Wright State Raiders

TJ Burch is leading Wright State in assists, averaging 3.5, while also averaging 12.1 points, but his biggest impact might come on defense. He's leading the team in steals, averaging 2.6 per game. If he can force a few turnovers to create extra scoring chances for the Raiders tonight, they're going to be in a great spot to win.

Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State Prediction and Pick

Instead of looking at a side in this game, I'm going to bet on the total and take the OVER. This matchup is a unique case where both teams take the majority of their shots from two-point range, but neither team can defend the interior well.

Detroit Mercy and Wright State rank 28th and 66th in two-point shot rate, but defensively, they rank 262nd and 283rd in opponent two-point field goal percentage. Both teams also rank in the top half of the country in adjusted tempo, which should help make this a high-scoring affair.

I'll sit back and root for points in the Horizon League Championship Final.

Pick: OVER 152.5 (-115)

