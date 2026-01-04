Is De'Von Achane Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Patriots)
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane is listed as doubtful for Week 18 against the New England Patriots, and he is not expected to suit up, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Dolphins are out of the playoff race in the AFC, and they clearly don't want Achane to go into the offseason with an injury. The star running back has been the focal point of the team's attack this season, carrying the ball 238 times for 1.350 yards and eight scores while adding 67 receptions for 488 yards and four scores through the air.
With Achane and Jaylen Waddle expected to miss Week 18 against New England, the Dolphins are set as massive underdogs on Sunday.
Miami has a lot of decisions to make in the offseason on offense, especially when it comes to Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa and their massive contracts. However, Achane appears locked in as a key piece of this team's future on offense with all of the success he's had in the last few seasons.
With the star back out, here's a look at how to bet on the Dolphins in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Dolphins Prop Bet vs. Patriots
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop bets for this game, and he's fading Quinn Ewers with Miami down its top weapons on Sunday.
Quinn Ewers OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-128)
Quinn Ewers has already thrown two interceptions across his two starts this season, and he has a bad throw percentage of 12.1%. Now, with this being the Dolphins' last game, I foresee them asking Ewers to throw the ball a lot in this game so they can see what they have in the rookie quarterback. All of that could lead to him throwing an interception, which is a great bet at -128 odds.
