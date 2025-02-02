DeWanna Bonner Signing Skyrockets Indiana Fever's WNBA Championship Odds
Another massive domino has fallen in the 2025 WNBA offseason.
Six-time All-Star forward DeWanna Bonner is reportedly signing with the Indiana Fever, teaming up with Caitlin Clark, Natasha Howard, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston for the 2025 season. Bonner, who was previously with the Connecticut Sun, was an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
This is not the first move the Fever have done to vault themselves into title contention ahead of the 2025 season.
Indiana re-signed Mitchell, added Howard in free agency (she was previously with the Dallas Wings) and involved itself in a three-time deal (the Satou Sabally trade) where it landed Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury.
After the Sabally deal, the Fever jumped to +650 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the WNBA Finals this coming season.
Those odds have moved even further with the Bonner signing. At FanDuel, the Fever are now +550 to win the title, behind only the New York Liberty (+200), Las Vegas Aces (+260) and Minnesota Lynx (+350).
Indiana opened at +1300 to win the title, so it's clear that oddsmakers believe the Fever improved in a big way with these offseason moves. The Fever's odds have been cut in half -- and then some -- over the last few weeks.
Bonner, 37, is one of the greatest scorers in WNBA history. A two-time WNBA champ and three-time Sixth Woman of the Year, Bonner could give the Fever a massive scoring punch -- potentially off the bench -- in the 2025 season.
Last season, Bonner averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field. She helped lead the Sun to the playoffs once again, although Connecticut did not reach the WNBA Finals.
The Fever are coming off a strong 2024 campaign where they made the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. Clark -- who won the Rookie of the Year award and was four in MVP voting -- is one of the brightest stars in the WNBA.
It's clear that the Fever are looking to build the best roster possible around Clark, and they should be in contention for one of the top seeds in the WNBA when the2025 season kicks off.
