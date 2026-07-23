Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 23

The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to stay hot as they hit the road, starting with a makeup game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Arizona won two of three against the Cardinals at home out of the break, and just took two of three from the A’s as well. Meanwhile, the Cards lost four in a row before a 1-0 win over the Angels last night.

The Snakes took two of three from the Cardinals in June before the fourth game of their series was rained out. It’ll be made up this afternoon before Arizona heads to Washington.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals on Thursday, July 23.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-206)

Cardinals -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +101

Cardinals -122

Total

7.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (4-1, 4.58 ERA)

Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (4-7, 2.92 ERA)

Brandon Pfaadt has been stellar since being called up from Triple-A. He’s allowed 5 ER in 21 IP, including 5.1 innings of two-run ball against the Cardinals last time out.

Michael McGreevy has also been great for the Cardinals all season long, but he’s been a tough-luck loser a few times given his 4-7 record and ERA below 3.00. He allowed two runs (one earned) in 6.1 innings last week against the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 23

Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ARID, CARD

Diamondbacks record: 53-49

Cardinals record: 52-49

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Ketel Marte OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-113)

Ketel Marte has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in each of his last five games, going 6 for 19 with five runs scored and five RBI in that span.

Marte bats leadoff for Arizona, so he’ll get at least four or five plate appearances as the road team this evening in St. Louis. I’ll back him to keep it going at this pick’em price.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

This could be a sneaky good pitching matchup in St. Louis. No one is going to confuse Brandon Pfaadt or Michael McGreevy for Cy Young candidates, but they’ve both been solid as of late.

Pfaadt has allowed two runs or fewer in four straight starts, going at least five innings in each outing. That includes 5.1 innings of two-run ball in a win against the Cardinals last week.

McGreevy also started in last week’s series, allowing two runs (one earned) in 6.1 innings. That was his second straight outing allowing just one earned run, and third straight quality start.

Both of these teams have been profitable to the UNDER this season, and I think that continues tonight.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-118)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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