Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 23

The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to end a three-game skid when they face off against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second game of a four-game set.

The Cardinals have now won two in a row after losing three straight. It looks like St. Louis may be able to stay over .500 thanks to its hot start.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for the Diamondbacks vs. the Cardinals on Tuesday, June 23.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+160)

Cardinals +1.5 (-195)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks -105

Cardinals -115

Total

8.5 (Over -107/Under -112)

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (6-2, 2.45 ERA)

Cardinals: Kyle Leahy (5-4, 4.63 ERA)

Eduardo Rodriguez is turning back the clock this season. After posting an ERA over 5.00 in his first two years in Arizona, he’s at 2.45 through 15 starts. He’s coming off a gem against the Angels, allowing just one run on six hits (one home run) in seven innings of work.

Kyle Leahy had a quality start last time out, but pushed that to the limit with the maximum three earned runs in six innings. He had allowed 7 ER in 9 IP in his previous two outings.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 23

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ARID, CARD

Diamondbacks record: 39-39

Cardinals record: 42-34

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Eduardo Rodriguez UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-107)

Eduardo Rodriguez has only allowed more than two runs in four of his 15 starts this season, and two of those came back in April. He’s allowed just one run in each of his last two starts and has gone UNDER 2.5 ER in five of his last six overall.

Rodriguez should be able to hold St. Louis in check tonight.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

Rodriguez has been great for the Diamondbacks, and Leahy has been good enough for the Cardinals. Furthermore, I don’t love either of these offenses.

The Cardinals got a 3-2 win last night, and it should be another low-scoring affair tonight in St. Louis.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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