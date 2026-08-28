Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 28

The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to bounce back as they continue their four-game set against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

After winning their series against the Reds and Cubs at home, the Snakes fell 6-1 in San Francisco last night. The Giants have now won three of their last four games after dropping four straight.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Giants on Friday, Aug. 28.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+136)

Giants +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks -115

Giants +107

Total

8 (Over -112/Under -108)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Diamondbacks: Kohl Drake (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Giants: Blade Tidwell (0-0, 3.58 ERA)

Kohl Drake has been up and down through his first four major-league starts. He got chased in the fourth inning last time out, allowing three runs on six hits in 3.2 innings against the Padres.

Blade Tidwell was sharp last time out, throwing 5.2 scoreless frames against the Red Sox, racking up seven strikeouts with three hits and two walks. He had allowed six runs in 4.1 innings against the Rockies before that, though.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): ARID, NBCSBA

Diamondbacks record: 71-64

Giants record: 55-79

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Rafael Devers OVER 0.5 Runs (+115)

Rafael Devers has been crossing the plate with regularity recently. He’s scored a run in five straight games and eight of his last nine, including a pair of runs in two of those contests.

I’ll back Devers to score again tonight out of the No. 2 hole, whether he drives himself in or gets on base for the meat of the lineup behind him.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

The pitching matchup is more or less a wash, but the Diamondbacks are still a much better team than the Giants overall.

I’ll take the Snakes to bounce back with a win as slight favorites tonight in San Francisco.

Pick: Diamondbacks -115

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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