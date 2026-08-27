Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 27

The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the road for a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants starting on Thursday night.

Arizona is 5-2 in its last seven games, including two straight wins over the Cubs.

Meanwhile, the Giants were three outs away from sweeping the Reds before allowing seven runs in the ninth inning to lose 10-9 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Diamondbacks have won eight of nine games against the Giants this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Giants on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+151)

Giants +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks -105

Giants -103

Total

8 (Over -107/Under -112)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Diamondbacks: Jose Cabrera (0-2, 5.60 ERA)

Giants: Landen Roupp (7-13, 4.34 ERA)

Jose Cabrera made four starts for Arizona in late June and early July, allowing 11 runs in 12.2 innings in his final three outings after debuting with five shutout innings against the Twins. He is 1-3 with a 5.80 ERA in Triple-A this season.

The Giants have lost Landen Roupp’s last six starts, with the right-hander allowing 20 runs (19 earned) in 30.2 innings (5.58 ERA) in that span. He allowed six runs in 2.2 innings in his last start against Arizona on June 30.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 27

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): ARID, NBCSBA

Diamondbacks record: 71-63

Giants record: 54-79

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Landen Roupp OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (-115)

Landen Roupp has struggled with his control as of late. He’s allowed OVER 2.5 walks in five straight starts, issuing a total of 19 free passes in that span.

Roupp also walked six Diamondbacks in Arizona back on June 30.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

I can only look to Arizona in this one, even with a shaky Cabrera on the mound.

The Snakes have had the Giants’ number this season, and they’re also playing better baseball as of late.

San Francisco doesn’t really have much of a home-field advantage, either, with the Diamondbacks 31-34 on the road and the Giants 31-34 at home.

Pick: Diamondbacks -105

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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