Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 26

If the San Francisco Giants want to save their season, they need to string together some wins in a hurry. Last night's loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks certainly didn't help, but they can still win the series by stringing together victories the next two nights.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's NL West showdown.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+155)

Giants +1.5 (-190)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks -105

Giants -115

Total

OVER 8 (-115)

UNDER 8 (-105)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (4-1, 2.24 ERA)

San Francisco: Tyler Mahle, RHP (1-6, 6.10 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 26

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, DBACKS.TV

Diamondbacks record: 29-24

Giants record: 22-32

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting on Casey Schmitt to have a strong offensive performance:

Casey Schmitt's numbers are night and day when comparing his performance against right-handed and left-handed pitchers. His batting average improves from .262 against righties to .373 against lefties, which is the fourth-best average against left-handed pitchers amongst all batters with 50+ plate appearances against southpaws this season.

Tonight, he and the Giants will take on a lefty starter in Eduardo Rodriguez of the Diamondbacks. Schmitt already has a .600 career batting average against Rodriguez, so let's bet on him to record at least two bases tonight.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

Tyler Mahle hasn't been as bad as his record and ERA would indicate. He has a 6.10 ERA, but his FIP (Field Independent Pitching) sits at 4.72. That could lead to some positive regression moving forward, and that could start tonight when he takes on a Diamondbacks offense that has struggled on the road this season. Their OPS drops from .745 at home to .690 on the road. They also rank in the bottom half of the Majors in wRC+ when playing on the road.

The Giants have been better when facing left-handed pitchers this season, and while Eduardo Rodriguez has strung together an impressive campaign, don't be surprised if he allows a few earned runs, having to pitch on the road tonight against a Giants' lineup that has handled lefties at times this season.

I'm going to back the Giants as slight home favorites tonight.

Pick: Giants -115 via BetMGM

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