Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 28

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates are two teams in the midst of a wild-card race, and both teams currently have the same record at 55-52. That makes their next two games against each other pivotal entering the final stretch of the season.

The Pirates won the first game of the series in extra innings last night, and they're the favorites to win tonight as well. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+158)

Pirates +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks -102

Pirates -116

Total

OVER 9 (-120)

UNDER 9 (-102)

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers

Arizona: Brandon Pfaadt, RHP (5-1, 4.43 ERA)

Pittsburgh: Bubba Chandler, RHP (3-8, 4.47 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Park

How to Watch (TV): SportsNet Pittsburgh, DBACKS.TV

Diamondbacks record: 55-52

Pirates record: 55-52

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet

Bubba Chandler UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (+124)

The Diamondbacks have done a great job of not striking out this season. They have the second-lowest strikeout percentage at 19.3%, and that number has decreased further to 18.8% over the past 30 days. Bubba Chandler has a strikeout percentage of just 8.0 per nine innings pitched, so I think he'll struggle to reach 4+ strikeouts against this Arizona lineup.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Prediction and Best Bet

I'm going to sit back and root for runs in this one. The Pirates and Diamondbacks have both put up solid offensive numbers over the past month, ranking fifth and 12th over the past 30 days in wRC+. I also don't have much faith in either starting pitcher. Pfaadt has a 4.43 ERA while Chandler has a 4.47 ERA.

The Pirates' bullpen has also been a problem for them over the past month, sporting a bullpen ERA of 4.73 in that time frame. That could lead to some late runs in this game, helping the total go OVER the set mark of 9.0.

Pick: OVER 9 (-102) via FanDuel

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