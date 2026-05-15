Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 15

An interesting NL West matchup takes place on Friday night, as the Colorado Rockies (last in the NL West) are home underdogs against the Arizona Diamondbacks (third in the NL West) in a rivalry game.

Arizona is looking to snap a two-game skid on Friday, but it has a struggling starter in veteran Merrill Kelly (7.62 ERA) on the mound for this matchup. He’ll take on lefty Kyle Freeland (6.00 ERA), who was rocked in back-to-back outings to open May and has allowed four or more runs in three straight starts since coming off the injured list.

So, how should we bet on this game?

I’m eyeing a hitter in the prop market in this matchup, as well as a play for the total, which is currently the highest of the night at 11.5 runs.

Let’s dive into the odds, this pitching matchup and some bets to make for this NL West clash.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

D-Backs -1.5 (+114)

Rockies +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline

D-Backs: -125

Rockies: +104

Total

11.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Arizona: Merrill Kelly (2-3, 7.62 ERA)

Colorado: Kyle Freeland (1-4, 6.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 15

Time: 8:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): DBACKS.TV/Rockies.TV

D-Backs record: 20-22

Rockies record: 17-27

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet

Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet

Hunter Goodman to Hit a Home Run (+262)

Earlier today, I shared in Daily Dinger – SI Betting’s best home run picks – why Goodman is a solid bet:

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman has a pretty intriguing matchup on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks and righty Merrill Kelly, who has gotten off to a slow start in the 2026 season.

Kelly has a 7.62 ERA and has allowed six home runs in five starts, though he is coming off his best start of the season (seven innings, one run) against the New York Mets his last time out.

Goodman is 2-for-9 against Kelly in his career, and he’s been red hot over the last week, hitting .333 with a homer (his 10th of the season).

Seven of the 10 homers that the Rockies catcher has hit this season have come against right-handed pitching, and he and Mickey Moniak are the clear top options for the Rockies to go deep.

I’ll take a shot on Goodman, especially since the Arizona bullpen has been shaky (4.38 ERA) in 2026.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

After a strong start to the season, Freeland has given up 18 hits and 13 runs in two starts in the month of May, making him a tough pitcher to trust on Friday night.

Freeland ranks in the 19th percentile in expected ERA and the 11th percentile in batting average against, allowing 36 hits in just 30.0 innings of work.

Meanwhile, Kelly has been even worse in five starts in the 2026 season, ranking in the first percentile in expected ERA (9.93) and the first percentile in expected batting average against (.346).

The Rockies should tee off on the veteran right-hander, who has given up five or more runs in three of his five starts in 2026.

On top of that, both of these teams have bullpen ERAs that are north of 4.00 this season, and the D-Backs have combined for 12 or more runs in three of Kelly’s five outings in 2026.

I’ll go OVER in this divisional battle on Friday night.

Pick: OVER 11.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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