Diana Shnaider vs. Maja Chwalińska Prediction, Odds for French Open Semifinals

If you love a Cinderella story, tune in to the French Open semifinal match between Diana Shnaider and Maja Chwalinska. Shnaider entered the tournament as the No. 25-ranked women's tennis player in the world, while Chwalinska entered ranked at No. 113. If Chwalinska can win two more matches, she'll be by far the lowest-ranked woman to win at Roland-Garros, breaking the record of Iga Swiatek, who won as the No. 54 -ranked player in 2020.

Meanwhile, Shnaider herself would be a dark horse story. The 22-year-old hadn't made it past the fourth round at a Grand Slam in singles competition, but now she's coming off wins against the likes of Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 1-ranked women's tennis player in the world.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this semifinals match.

Diana Shnaider vs. Maja Chwalinska Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Diana Shnaider -200

Maja Chwalinska +164

Total

21.5 (Over -118/Under -116)

Diana Shnaider vs. Maja Chwalinska How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 4

Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT

Diana Shnaider vs. Maja Chwalinska: History and Tournament Results

These two met in a match in Istanbul in 2022. Shnaider won that match 2:0.

Diana Shnaider

This is already the best Grand Slam performance in Shnaider's career. The 22-year-old has shown some significant improvement, as her previous best finish was a fourth-round appearance at the 2024 U.S. Open.

Her wins at Roland-Garros this year have come against Renata Zarazua, McCartney Kessler, Oleksandra Oliynykova, and huge upset wins against both Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka.

Maja Chwalinska

The 24-year-old is in the midst of the best performance of her career. Before this run to the quarterfinals, Chwalinska had only made it past qualifying in two other Grand Slams. She lost in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open and made it to the second round at Wimbledon in 2022. She entered this year's French Open being ranked the No. 113 women's tennis player in the world.

Her improbable run has consisted of wins against Qinwen Zhang, Elise Mertens, Maria Sakkari, Diane Parry, and Anna Kalinskaya.

Diana Shnaider vs. Maja Chwalinska Prediction and Pick

There's a reason why there hasn't been a player as high a seed as Chwalinska to win the French Open. Unfortunately for her, I think her Cinderella Run ends here against Shnaider, a talented young player who is starting to reach her potential.

Before this tournament, Chwalinska struggled, including losing in the Round of 32 at a WTA 125 tournament earlier this month. Shnaider, on the other hand, strung together some impressive wins against much tougher competition and is now fresh off a well-deserved win against Sabalenka.

I'll back Shnaider to win this match in straight sets.

Pick: Diana Shnaider to Win 2:0 (+125) via FanDuel

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