Is Dillon Gabriel Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Raiders)
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is set to miss the team's Week 12 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders due to a concussion.
Gabriel went down in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, and according to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, the third-round pick has yet to clear concussion protocol. That sets the stage for fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders to make his first NFL start in the 2025 season in Week 12.
Sanders struggled mightily in Week 11 against Baltimore, completing just four of his 16 passes while also throwing a pick. He now has a full week of practice with the first team offense under his belt, but Sanders isn't getting much love from oddsmakers in this game.
Cleveland opened as a 2.5-point underdog for this Week 12 matchup, but it has shifted to a larger underdog now that Sanders is set to start. DraftKings moved the Browns to 3.5-point dogs in Week 12, a full point swing with Gabriel set to miss the game.
Gabriel hasn't been great as a rookie, but oddsmakers clearly think that he's an upgrade over Sanders. The 2025 third-round pick has led the Browns to a 1-5 record in his six starts, completing 59.2 percent of his passes for 937 yards, seven scores and just two picks.
He hasn't led the Browns to a ton of offensive success, but Gabriel has done a decent job taking care of the ball this season. It'll be interesting to see how the Browns handle their quarterback room if Sanders plays well in Week 12.
