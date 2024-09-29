Is Diontae Johnson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Panthers)
Carolina Panthers receiver Diontae Johnson (questionable) is expected to play in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals despite a groin injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
This is a massive lift for veteran quarterback Andy Dalton and the Carolina offense since Adam Thielen (injured reserve) is already out for this game.
The Panthers leaned on Johnson in a big way in Week 3 – Dalton’s first start in place of Bryce Young – and he delivered with a 100-yard day and a touchdown in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Johnson should have a big role in Week 4 against a Cincy defense that has allowed four passing touchdowns and 6.6 net yards per pass attempt this season. Jayden Daniels picked apart this Cincinnati secondary in Week 3 in the Washington Commanders’ upset win.
When it comes to Johnson, I am targeting him in the prop market with Dalton under center. Here’s a look at his props – as well as my favorite play – for Week 4.
Diontae Johnson Player Props for Bengals vs. Panthers
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +100/Under -130)
- Receiving Yards: 62.5 (Over -130/Under +100)
- Anytime TD: +170
There are plenty of ways to target Johnson, who had eight catches for 122 yards and a score this week, but I shared my favorite prop for him in this game earlier in the week:
Diontae Johnson OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards (-130)
Andy Dalton changed things for Diontae Johnson, targeting him 14 times in Week 3. That led to the former Pittsburgh Steelers star picking up eight catches for 122 yards and his first touchdown of the 2024 season.
I’d expect another big game from Johnson in Week 4 for multiple reasons.
First off, the Panthers may find themselves playing from behind in this game, which could lead to more targets than normal finding their way towards Johnson. Secondly, the Bengals were torched last week by Jayden Daniels, who had just two incompletions on 23 pass attempts.
Terry McLaurin – the Commanders’ No. 1 receiver – caught four passes for 100 yards and a score against Cincy.
Not only that, but Adam Thielen is on injured reserve, meaning there is less competition for looks for Johnson than ever in Carolina. He’s a great bet to clear this number in Week 4.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
