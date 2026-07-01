Dodgers vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to get a road sweep against the Athletics on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles has turned it around after a brief rut, sweeping the Twins and then taking two of three in San Diego before this series against the A’s. Meanwhile, the Athletics have now lost four in a row and 8 of their last 10 contests.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Athletics on Wednesday, July 1.

Dodgers vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-112)

Athletics +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Dodgers -171

Athletics +141

Total

11.0 (Over -104/Under -116)

Dodgers vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: TBD

Athletics: J.T. Ginn (6-4, 3.15 ERA)

The Dodgers have yet to name a starter after pushing back Shohei Ohtani’s scheduled outing. They’ll likely be running a bullpen game tonight.

J.T. Ginn has allowed three earned runs or fewer in three straight starts. That’ll be put to the test against a tough Dodgers team tonight at home.

Dodgers vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, NBCSCA

Dodgers record: 56-30

Athletics record: 40-46

Dodgers vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Freddie Freeman OVER 1.5 Bases (-108)

Freddie Freeman had a strong month of June. After his average dipped to .266 on June 1, he went 35 for 100 (.350) the rest of the month with five home runs and seven doubles.

The first baseman has multiple hits in two straight games and six of his last seven contests. He’s batting .312 against right-handed pitching on the season, and the ball flies in Sacramento.

Dodgers vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

I’m running back this pick at the exact same price as last night. The Dodgers cruised to a 9-4 victory on Monday and then a 9-3 win last night.

The A’s have lost four in a row, 8 of 10, and 10 of their last 14 games. They’re just 40-46 on the season, and 18-25 at home.

This should be another easy win for Los Angeles tonight, even with J.T. Ginn on the mound for the A’s.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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