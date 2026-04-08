Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 8

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays in their early-season series after facing off in last year’s World Series.

The 2026 season hasn’t gone the way the Jays were hoping, as they’ve lost six games in a row and are 4-7 overall. Meanwhile, the Dodgers remain the villains of Major League Baseball, winning nine of their first 11 games to further the notion that they’re the clear World Series favorite once again.

Oddsmakers have set the Dodgers as road favorites in this series finale, as Ohtani is set to make his second start of the season. The reigning NL MVP tossed six innings of one-hit ball in his season debut against the Cleveland Guardians.

Toronto will counter with offseason acquisition Dylan Cease, who has a 2.79 ERA in 9.2 innings of work (two starts) so far in 2026.

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, a player prop to bet and a prediction for the final game of this three-game set.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+100)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Dodgers: -171

Blue Jays: +141

Total

8 (Over -103/Under -117)

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Toronto: Dylan Cease (0-0, 2.79 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 8

Time: 3:07 p.m. EST

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, Sportsnet LA

Dodgers record: 9-2

Blue Jays record: 4-7

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shoehi Ohtani UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-130)

Ohtani needed just 87 pitches to get through six innings in his first start of the 2026 season, and he allowed just one hit and three walks in that outing.

Now, he takes on a Toronto team that has struggled a bit on offense, ranking 17th in MLB in batting average and 22nd in OPS. The Jays did clear this number against Ohtani in both of his starts in the World Series in 2025, but this is a different Blue Jays lineup so far in 2026.

Ohtani allowed just 40 hits in 47.0 innings of work in the regular season in 2025, and the Dodgers may limit his pitch count early in the season since he hasn’t pitched a full season since 2023.

I think the UNDER on this prop is a great bet after Ohtani shut down Cleveland in his 2026 debut.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

SI Betting’s MLB betting expert Ryan Gilbert shared a pick for this game in today’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – and he’s trusting Ohtani and company to get the win:

It’s a World Series rematch early in the season, and the Dodgers are showing why they came away victorious last year. They’re now one of the hottest teams in the league with five straight wins after losing two of three to the Guardians.

On the flip side, the Blue Jays have scored just 11 runs during their six-game losing streak, and are looking to avoid getting swept for the second straight series after dropping all three to the White Sox.

Dylan Cease may give the Jays a chance, but the Dodgers saw him plenty last year with the Padres.

It’ll be Shohei Ohtani making his second start of the season for Los Angeles. He was stellar in his first outing, allowing just one hit in six shutout innings against the Guardians.

Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-171 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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