Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for NLCS Game 1

We have a rematch in the National League Championship Series with the Milwaukee Brewers looking to get revenge against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers swept the Brewers en route to their second straight World Series championship last year, but Milwaukee looks like a better built squad this time around. That’s not to say that the Brew Crew are better than the Dodgers, who have also improved, just that they’ve shown some gusto this season.

Both teams lost one game so far in the playoffs, with Los Angeles losing at home in Game 2, while Milwaukee lost Game 3 in San Diego.

It’s a great pitching matchup to open things up with Tarik Skubal set to face off against Jacob Misiorowski.

Who will take Game 1 on Sunday night?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 1 on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+171)

Brewers +1.5 (-209)

Moneyline

Dodgers -107

Brewers -113

Total

6 (Over -112/Under -108)

Dodgers vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Tarik Skubal (12-7, 2.72 ERA)

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (16-5, 1.80 ERA)

Tarik Skubal opened the playoffs with six innings of one-run ball against the Braves to open the NLDS. He allowed just a solo home run to Sean Murphy in the sixth inning as one of two hits for Atlanta, along with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Jacob Misiorowski lasted just four innings in his first start of the playoffs, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and six strikeouts in a 3-2 win for the Brewers.

Dodgers vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Dodgers record: 100-62 (2-1)

Brewers record: 103-59 (2-1)

Dodgers vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jacob Misiorowski UNDER 7.5 Strikeouts (-131)

Jacob Misiorowski has tailed off a bit in terms of strikeouts as the year moved along. His strikeouts per nine innings dropped from 13.5 in the first half to 12 in the secon half, including a 10.7 K/9 in August and 11.4 in September.

The NL Cy Young favorite had UNDER 7.5 strikeouts in seven of his final eight starts of the regular season, and then again in the NLDS. That includes six strikeouts in six innings against the Dodgers on Aug. 15.

Add in the fact that the Dodgers were one of the harder teams to strike out this season at 20.6%, and just an 18.7% strikeout rate in the last 30 days, and I love this UNDER on Sunday night.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

This is one of the best pitching matchups you can ask for with Tarik Skubal and Jacob Misiorowski facing off. Skubal won the AL Cy Young Award in each of the last two seasons, and Misiorowski is the runaway favorite for the honor in the NL this year.

The oddsmakers obviously see that and have this total down at a flat six, but I still don’t think that’s low enough.

Neither of these teams have been particularly strong offensively through their first four playoff games. The Dodgers are batting .203 with a .391 slugging percentage due to their eight home runs, and while the Brewers are batting .250, most of those have been singles for a .348 slugging percentage.

All four Dodgers games so far have gone UNDER the total, with the last three having five runs or fewer. The same goes for the Brewers, although there was one push at seven in there.

The UNDER was 8-3 in Skubal’s starts with the Dodgers and 17-12-2 in Misiorowski’s starts. This is obviously a run or two lower than some of those totals, but I see another UNDER in the cards tonight.

Pick: UNDER 6 (-108)

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