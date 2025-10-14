Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for NLCS Game 2
The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to even things up in the NLCS on Tuesday night after a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1.
Blake Snell tossed a masterpiece on Monday night as the Brewers only scratched across a run in the ninth inning once he was out of the game in the ninth inning.
The Brewers were one of the best home teams during the season. Can they tie things up on Tuesday night?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Brewers on Tuesday night.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+139)
- Brewers +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -126
- Brewers +104
Total
- 7.5 (Over +102/Under -124)
Dodgers vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1, 2.53 ERA)
- Brewers: Freddy Peralta (1-1, 4.66 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, October 14
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Dodgers record: 92-70 (1-0)
- Brewers record: 97-65 (0-1)
Dodgers vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Freddy Peralta OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-131)
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:
Freddy Peralta gets the ball for the Brewers in Game 2 on Tuesday night.
The righthander has allowed five runs in 9.2 innings so far this postseason, with the Brewers winning Game 1 at home but dropping Game 2 on the road. Peralta struck out nine Cubs in 5.2 innings in that home start while racking up six strikeouts in four innings in Game 4.
Peralta had 204 strikeouts in 176.2 innings in the regular season for a 10.4 K/9. He had at least six strikeouts in 23 of 33 starts, including seven in his home start against the Dodgers on July 7. The righthander had at least six strikeouts in 12 of 17 home starts this season.
The Brewers are counting on Peralta to go at least five or six innings in Game 2, and he should be able to get at least six strikeouts at home on Tuesday night.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
I also broke down my prediction for this game in Walk-Off Wagers:
I’m fairly confident that the Brewers can even up the series in Game 2 on Tuesday night, but I’ll take the insurance of a one-run loss with Milwaukee on the run line.
Home-field advantage will eventually rear its head in this series. The Brewers threatened late in Game 1, which falls in line with how the regular season went. They were 52-29 at home this season while the Dodgers were 41-40 on the road.
The Dodgers win in Game 1 was their first victory over the Brewers this year, as Milwaukee actually swept the regular-season series against Los Angeles, winning all six meetings in July.
The Brewers went 20-13 in Peralta's start this season and 12-5 at home. I'll take them as underdogs to win or lose by one in Game 2.
Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-172)
