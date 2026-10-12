Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for NLCS Game 2

An exciting pitching matchup takes place in Game 2 of the NLCS, as the Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back and even their best-of-seven series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

These are two of the best teams in MLB, so it’s fitting that they’re battling for a spot in the World Series. The Dodgers knocked off the Brewers in last year’s NLCS in just four games, so Milwaukee would love some revenge with home-field advantage in 2026.

On Monday, Yoshinobu Yamamoto looks to build on his postseason heroics as a Dodger against Milwaukee’s Logan Henderson. Yamamoto tossed seven innings of one-run ball in the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves.

Meanwhile, Henderson went five innings of one-run ball against the San Diego Padres in his first postseason appearance.

Oddsmakers have set the Dodgers as favorites in Game 2 after Milwaukee picked up a 2-1 win at home in Sunday night’s Game 1.

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Game 2 of the NLCS.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+136)

Brewers +1.5 (-165)

Moneyline

Dodgers: -126

Brewers: +105

Total

7 (Over -107/Under -113)

Dodgers vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (14-9, 2.53 ERA, 1.29 ERA in 2026 playoffs)

Milwaukee: Logan Henderson (11-3, 2.47 ERA, 1.80 ERA in 2026 playoffs)

Dodgers vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 12

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX/FS1

Series: Milwaukee leads 1-0

Dodgers vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Yoshinobu Yamamoto OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-155)

Yamamoto has been a playoff workhorse, pitching two complete games in the Dodgers’ World Series run in 2025.

He tossed seven innings in his first outing in the 2026 postseason against Atlanta, throwing less than 100 pitches and allowing just one run. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine of his 11 postseason outings in his Dodgers career.

The right-hander has picked up 18 or more outs (six innings) in six of his last seven postseason starts, including his lone start against Milwaukee in the NLCS last season.

Both of these teams had elite offenses in the regular season, but Yamamoto has been one of the best postseason pitchers we’ve seen since he entered the league, and I expect the Dodgers to ride with him in Game 2. After all, they’re favored with Yamamoto on the mound on Monday.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

Game 2 will be Yamamoto’s 12th postseason appearance in his MLB career, and he has an insane 2.14 ERA.

The Dodgers’ right-hander has led them to a win in 10 of his 11 postseason appearances, including a four-hit gem against Atlanta in the 2026 NLDS.

Oddsmakers clearly believe that he has an advantage over Henderson, who is making just the second playoff appearance of his MLB career. The Brewers won the youngster’s first postseason start against San Diego, but he lasted just five innings in that game.

So, there’s a chance Milwaukee will need to tax a bullpen that had to get 14 outs after Jacob Misiorowski lasted just 4.1 innings in Game 1. The Brewers bullpen is one of the best in MLB, so that may not be a major issue – even without a rest day in between these games.

Still, I lean with the Dodgers to take Game 2. The L.A. offense has been shaky in the postseason, hitting just .207, but there’s a ton of talent across the board.

Ultimately, I don’t want to fade Yamamoto, who only has two postseason outings where he allowed three or more runs. If there’s any Dodgers pitcher to trust in this series, it’s him.

The Dodgers also didn’t have to use all their bullpen bullets since they had to get just 24 outs in Game 1 and Tarik Skubal lasted five innings. In what should be a close series, I’m expecting L.A. to even things up on Monday.

Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-126 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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