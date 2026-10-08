Dodgers vs. Brewers Series Odds and Prediction for NLCS (Can Milwaukee Get Revenge For Last Year's Sweep?)

Well, that didn’t take long.

The National League Championship Series is set after the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers both swept through the NLDS. The Dodgers took care of the Braves, while the Brewers downed the Padres.

Both teams have now earned a few days off to line up their pitching for the NLCS. Game 1 is set for Sunday, so these three off days will allow each team ample time to plan.

Milwaukee won four of seven meetings against the Dodgers this season, including three of four in Los Angeles in August. However, Los Angeles swept Milwaukee in last year’s NLCS.

Let’s get into the opening series odds for the NLCS and a prediction.

Dodgers vs. Brewers NLCS Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Series Odds

Dodgers: -160

Brewers: +130

Despite the Brewers finishing with the best record in baseball to earn home-field advantage, the Dodgers are fairly significant favorites in the NLCS. Los Angeles’ -160 odds imply a 61.54% chance to advance to the World Series for the third straight year.

Total Games

Over 4.5 (-750)

Over 5.5 (-175)

Over 6.5 (+205)

Under 4.5 (+550)

Under 5.5 (+145)

Under 6.5 (-245)

The oddsmakers aren’t expecting another sweep, and this could very well be a longer series of six games.

Dodgers vs. Brewers NLCS Prediction

The Dodgers are showing why they’ve won the World Series in each of the last two years. They’re the best team in baseball for a reason, and have an embarrassment of riches in their lineup.

Los Angeles also has one of the best postseason pitchers in baseball with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, with Tarik Skubal, Tyler Glasnow, and Blake Snell alongside him. It also seems like Edwin Diaz is back after pitching three scoreless innings against the Braves.

Milwaukee will be able to start Jacob Misiorowski in at least two games in this series, though, and Logan Henderson had a great season as well. Still, the Brewers’ lineup may not have the power to keep up with the Dodgers.

The best thing the Brewers have going for them is home-field advantage. They were 55-26 at home this season, but Los Angeles was nearly equally as good at home (51-30) as on the road (49-32).

Most of the baseball world is going to be hoping that the Brewers can knock off the Dodgers, but Los Angeles is the new Evil Empire.

NLCS Prediction: Dodgers -160 / Dodgers in 6 (+400)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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