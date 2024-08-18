Dodgers vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Sunday, Aug. 18
The Los Angeles Dodgers are closing in on the best record in the National League, and they would love to close out their road trip with a win in their series finale with the St. Louis Cardinals.
St. Louis picked up a 5-2 win on Saturday, but it is still one game under .500 and fighting for a wild card spot in the National League.
Righty Sonny Gray, who started this season great for the Cardinals, will need to turn things around after a bad July to pull off an upset win at home .
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for Sunday’s matinee matchup.
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+142)
- Cardinals +1.5 (-180)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -115
- Cardinals: -105
Total
- 7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw (1-2, 3.50 ERA)
- St. Louis: Sonny Gray (11-7, 3.93 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 18
- Time: 2:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Midwest, Spectrum SportsNet
- Dodgers record: 72-52
- Cardinals record: 61-62
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw: The future Hall of Famer is making his fifth start of the season and clearly coming off his best outing. Kershaw allowed just one run across 5.2 innings of work, putting him at two earned runs in 10.1 innings this month. I think he’s in a great spot to earn the Dodgers a win.
St. Louis Cardinals
Sonny Gray: Gray got off to a strong start in 2024, but he has not pitched well as of late, posting a 5.86 ERA in seven starts since the beginning of July. The Cardinals are just 3-4 in those starts, and they’re in trouble against a tough Dodgers offense if Gray doesn’t have his best stuff.
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
This game is one of the better ones on the late afternoon slate, and I broke down why I think Kershaw and the Dodgers are in a prime spot to earn their 73rd win of the season in today’s Rounding the Bases – SI Betting’s straight up picks for every MLB game.
Clayton Kershaw had his best start of the season for the Los Angeles Dodgers his last time out, allowing just one run across 5.2 innings of work.
I think he has a massive edge -- even on the road -- against St. Louis starter Sonny Gray, who has seen his ERA balloon from 2.98 to 3.93 over the last two months. Gray has allowed five or more earned runs in four of his last seven starts, and he's given up at least two in all of them.
Back Los Angeles to take the series finale this afternoon.
Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-118)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.