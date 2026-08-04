Dodgers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 4

Tarik Skubal makes his Los Angeles Dodgers debut at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

The Cubs bounced back with a 10-5 win in the series opener, which was the fourth straight loss for Los Angeles.

Can Skubal be the stopper in his first Dodgers start?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Cubs on Tuesday, August 4.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-132)

Cubs +1.5 (+109)

Moneyline

Dodgers -219

Cubs +178

Total

9 (Over -115/Under -104)

Dodgers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Tarik Skubal (7-5, 2.79 ERA)

Cubs: Javier Assad (6-1, 3.75 ERA)

Tarik Skubal was fantastic in his final few starts with Detroit. He lowered his ERA from 3.32 to 2.79 in his last six starts, allowing nine runs (eight earned) in 37 innings (1.95 ERA) with 50 strikeouts and six walks.

Javier Assad has been a serviceable starter for the Cubs. He rarely throws more than five innings, but also rarely allows more than a run or two. He allowed four runs (three earned) in 18 innings across five games (three starts) in July.

Dodgers vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, August 4

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, MARQ, TBS

Dodgers record: 69-44

Cubs record: 64-49

Dodgers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Freddie Freeman OVER 0.5 Singles (-133)

Freddie Freeman has been a singles machine during his 13-game hitting streak. He is 25 for 52 (.481), and only four of those hits went for extra bases – all doubles.

Freeman has now hit a single in 58% of his games this season.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Tarik Skubal has the tall task of being the Dodgers’ stopper in his debut. Los Angeles has lost four games in a row, scoring 15 runs in that span.

And it’s not as if Skubal is getting an easy opponent. The Cubs are just five games worse than the vaunted Dodgers this season, and beat up a southpaw in Justin Wrobleski last night.

There is value on the Cubs tonight at home, where they’re 32-24 on the season.

Pick: Cubs +178

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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