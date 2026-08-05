Dodgers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 5

The Chicago Cubs spoiled Tarik Skubal’s team debut and now have a chance to sweep away the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers have now lost five in a row after getting swept by the Red Sox over the weekend, and have just two wins in their last nine games. On the other hand, the Cubs have won three of their last four games and are 6-3 in their last nine.

It’ll be a southpaw showdown in Chicago this afternoon.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Cubs on Wednesday, August 5.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers +1.5 (-186)

Cubs -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Dodgers +104

Cubs -126

Total

9.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Dodgers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Eric Lauer (6-5, 4.50 ERA)

Cubs: Shota Imanaga (7-9, 3.67 ERA)

Eric Lauer had one of his best starts in a while last time out, allowing just one hit in six shutout innings against the Mariners. He had allowed three runs in each of his previous three starts.

Shota Imanaga has pitched better than his 7-9 record shows – which is also evident by his ERA. He’s lowered his ERA a full run since June 10, allowing 12 runs in 51.2 innings (2.09 ERA) across his last nine starts. The Dodgers tagged him for five runs (four earned) in 5.1 innings in April, though.

Dodgers vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, August 5

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, MARQ, MLBN

Dodgers record: 69-45

Cubs record: 65-49

Dodgers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Shota Imanaga OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-119)

Imanaga struggled a bit against the Dodgers back in April, but he still racked up six strikeouts in his 5.1 innings.

The southpaw has had at least five strikeouts in 13 of 22 starts this season, including 8 of 13 at home. He should be able to get there given how the Dodgers are swinging the bats recently.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

The Cubs had little issue against Justin Wrobleski and Tarik Skubal so far in this series, so I don’t think Lauer will cause many problems.

I am a bit worried about Imanaga’s start against the Dodgers back in April, but they’re in a funk right now. Los Angeles has scored four runs or fewer in six of its last nine games, including four of its last five.

I’ll take the Cubs to get a few runs across against Lauer and complete the sweep this afternoon.

Pick: Cubs -126

Register with DraftKings today and get $150 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.