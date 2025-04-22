Dodgers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 22
The Los Angeles Dodgers are surging as of late, winning seven of their last 10 games heading into a matchup with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.
Chicago has lefty Shota Imanaga on the mound for the sixth time this season, and he pitched four innings of scoreless ball in his season debut L.A.
Imanaga has a 2.22 ERA and 4.44 Fielding Independent Pitching this season, but he has a tough matchup against Dustin May (1.06 ERA) who has been lights out for the Dodgers in 2025.
The Cubs are in first in the NL Central, but can they hold off the defending World Series champions at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Tuesday.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+130)
- Cubs +1.5 (-155)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -122
- Cubs: +102
Total
- 8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dodgers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Dustin May (1-1, 1.06 ERA)
- Chicago: Shota Imanaga (2-1, 2.22 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 22
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): MARQ, SportsNet LA
- Dodgers record: 16-7
- Cubs record: 14-10
Dodgers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Dustin May UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-140)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB props column – Painting Corners – why Dustin May is worth a look tonight:
Los Angeles Dodgers starter Dustin May has been lights out in 2025, posting a 1.06 ERA in three starts, allowing just seven hits across 17 innings of work.
Now, May has a tough matchup against a Chicago Cubs offense that is in the top 10 in MLB in batting average this season. Yet, I’m backing the UNDER on his hits prop.
May has given up three or fewer hits in every start this season, and the Dodgers have been careful about his pitch count, holding him to 86 pitches or fewer in every start since he’s coming off multiple arm injuries.
That could lead to May getting pulled a little earlier than he has in previous starts, and it should help him hit the UNDER on this line.
This season, May ranks in the 87th percentile in expected ERA, 82nd percentile in expected batting average against and 96th percentile in pitching run value.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
I’m buying the Dodgers in this matchup, as May has allowed just seven hits all season long, leading L.A. to a 2-1 record in his starts.
While Imanaga’s ERA is solid, he has some concerning underlying numbers, per Statcast. The lefty is in just the 45th percentile in expected ERA, 38th percentile in barrel percentage and 56th percentile in hard hit percentage.
Meanwhile, May ranks in the 87th percentile in expected ERA and 91st percentile in barrel percentage. He’s been extremely tough to hit all season, and the Cubs (5-5 in their last 10) have not been as great as of late as they started the season.
I’ll back Los Angeles to keep rolling on this 7-3 stretch.
Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-122 at DraftKings)
