Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 26

Walker Buehler faces off against his former team as the San Diego Padres open up a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Apple TV.

Both teams got sweeps in their last series. The Dodgers won all three in Minnesota, while the Padres went head-to-head against the Braves and took all three as well.

The Dodgers took two of three against the Padres last month in their only series so far this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Padres on Friday, June 26.

Dodgers vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+113)

Padres +1.5 (-136)

Moneyline

Dodgers -149

Padres +124

Total

7.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Dodgers vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (3-4, 4.76 ERA)

Padres: Walker Buehler (4-3, 3.96 ERA)

Roki Sasaki came one out shy of a quality start last time out against the Orioles, allowing three runs on four hits (two home runs) in a Dodgers win. He allowed seven runs on as many hits to the White Six in his previous start. It’s been a bumpy ride since striking out 10 against the Angels.

Walker Buehler has found a groove in San Diego. He’s allowed one run in each of his last four starts, and had four straight starts with three runs or fewer prior to that. The veteran has a 3.32 ERA (15 ER in 40.2 IP) at home and 4.78 ERA (17 ER in 32 IP) on the road this season.

Dodgers vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 26

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Dodgers record: 52-29

Padres record: 42-37

Dodgers vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+292)

After a slower start to the season, Shohei Ohtani is picking up the pace. He has seven home runs in his last 15 games, and nine in 23 after starting the season with eight long balls in his first 54 games.

Ohtani hasn’t homered in his last two games, but that just means that he’s due. He hasn’t gone more than two games without a dinger since June 5.

Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

The Padres are riding high after sweeping the Braves and now they may actually have the advantage on the mound against the Dodgers.

Buehler has been stellar recently and should know how to attack some of his former teammates. I think San Diego has some value tonight as home underdogs.

Pick: Padres +124

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.