Dodgers vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 18
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers are all set to face each other in a three-game interleague series over the weekend.
As you'd expect, the Dodgers are favored in the opening game on Friday night, but does that mean they're the side to bet on? Let's dive into it.
Dodgers vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+120)
- Rangers +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -135
- Rangers +114
Total
- 7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Dodgers vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 18
- Game Time: 8:05 PM EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): CW33, SportsNet LA, Victory+, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Dodgers Record: 14-6
- Rangers Record: 12-7
Dodgers vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamato, RHP (2-1, 1.23 ERA)
- Jacob deGrom, RHP (0-0, 4.30 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Rangers Best Prop Bet
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-105) via DraftKings
In today's edition of "Painting the Corners", I broke down how I'm targeting Dodgers starting pitcher, Yoshinobu Yamamato:
No team has drawn fewer walks than the Texas Rangers. They've drawn a walk on just 6.1% of their plate appearances, which is 0.6% lower than any other team in Majors. Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the start for the Texas Rangers tonight and he's been fantastic through his first four starts, allowing only 2.9 walks per nine innings pitched.
Dodgers vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
This isn't exactly a contrarian take, but I'm going to bet the Dodgers in this game as I think there's some value on them on their -135 price tag.
It may be time to bet against the Rangers when Jacob deGrom is on the mound. One of the best pitchers of our generation may be showing some signs of regression. He has a 4.30 ERA through his first three starts this season but his 6.20 FIP shows that he's been playing even worse than his ERA indicates. Even if he survives his start, the Rangers will eventually have to turn to their spotty bullpen that has a 3.82 ERA on the season.
I'm going to bet on the Dodgers to keep their in streak alive tonight.
Pick: Dodgers -135 via DraftKings
