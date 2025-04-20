Dodgers vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, April 20
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers play the final game of a three-game set on Sunday afternoon, and right Tyler Glasnow is looking to lead L.A. to its 16th win of the season.
He’ll have a tough matchup against the Rangers and righty Tyler Mahle, who is 3-0 with a 0.92 ERA in 2025.
The Rangers are in first place in the AL West, but oddsmakers have them set as underdogs in this matchup against the defending World Series champs.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this MLB matchup on Easter Sunday.
Dodgers vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+105)
- Rangers +1.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -162
- Rangers: +136
Total
- 8.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Dodgers vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Tyler Glasnow (1-0. 4.85 ERA)
- Texas: Tyler Mahle (3-0, 0.92 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 20
- Time: 2:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): RSN, SportsNet LA
- Dodgers record: 15-7
- Rangers record: 13-8
Dodgers vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets
Los Angeles Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Tyler Glasnow 6+ Strikeouts (-180)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s Best MLB Props column – Painting Corners – why Tyler Glasnow is worth targeting on Sunday:
Los Angeles Dodgers righty Tyler Glasnow has a tough matchup on Sunday when it comes to strikeouts, as the Texas Rangers are averaging just 7.57 K’s per game.
However, the Rangers’ offense hasn’t been great overall, ranking 24th in the league in OPS. So, Glasnow could be in line for a long outing on Sunday.
This season, Glasnow has picked up eight, two and seven strikeouts in his three starts, although he only threw two innings in the start that he failed to clear this prop.
According to Statcast, Glasnow is the 84th percentile in strikeout percentage this season, and he’s averaging 11.8 K’s per nine innings. Since his third season in MLB, Glasnow has averaged at least 10 K’s per nine innings in each campaign.
If he can work into the sixth inning, the Dodgers starter should be able to reach this prop line on Sunday.
Dodgers vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
Even though the Dodgers are favored in this matchup – and have a much better offense this season – I have to back Mahle in the early innings on Sunday.
The Rangers righty has been lights out in 2025, allowing just two earned runs and eight total hits in 19.2 innings of work. He’s led the Rangers to a 4-0 record in his starts, and Texas hasn’t given up more than three total runs in any of his outings.
That bodes well for the Rangers against Glasnow, who despite his strikeout numbers has been knocked around a bit in 2025. The Dodgers righty has an expected ERA that is in the 57th percentile, and he’s in the ninth percentile in walk percentage.
If Glasnow struggles with his control, it could help a struggling Rangers offense get on track. I’ll be on Mahle to keep the Rangers ahead in the early going.
Pick: Texas Rangers First 5 Innings Moneyline (+130 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.