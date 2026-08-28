Dodgers vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 28

Tarik Skubal takes the mound against his former team as the Los Angeles Dodgers open a weekend set against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

The Dodgers just got swept in Atlanta, losing all three games by one run each, after sweeping the Rockies and Pirates. Meanwhile, the Tigers have lost seven of their last eight games, including a 3-0 loss on Wednesday against Tampa Bay.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Tigers on Friday, Aug. 28.

Dodgers vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-107)

Tigers +1.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Dodgers -181

Tigers +168

Total

7.5 (Over +101/Under -122)

Dodgers vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Tarik Skubal (8-7, 2.91 ERA)

Tigers: Drew Anderson (4-5, 4.09 ERA)

Tarik Skubal is coming off his longest start with the Dodgers, allowing three runs on five hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk against the Pirates last time out. He’s allowed three runs or fewer in all four starts with his new team.

Drew Anderson has allowed three runs in five innings in each of his last two starts against the White Sox and Royals.

Dodgers vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, DSN

Dodgers record: 80-54

Tigers record: 62-71

Dodgers vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Tarik Skubal UNDER 7.5 Strikeouts (-149)

Tarik Skubal should be amped up to return to Detroit, and he racked up 11 strikeouts in his last start, but that came against the Pirates, who notoriously struggle against left-handed pitching this season.

Before that, Skubal had six strikeouts in three straight starts and seven against Milwaukee. I don’t see him getting up to eight against his former team.

Dodgers vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

The Dodgers just got swept by the Braves, but they’ve largely taken care of business against inferior teams both this season and as of late. And the Tigers fall into that category.

Detroit has lost seven of its last eight games, with six of those losses coming by at least two runs. I’ll take the Dodgers to keep that going tonight.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-107)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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