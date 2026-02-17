Miami Dolphins 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Quarterback Questions Looming for Fins

The Miami Dolphins made a late push in the 2025 season for a playoff spot, but they have already starting cleaning house ahead of the 2026 season.

Miami fired head coach Mike McDaniel after four seasons, and it has already moved on from two key veterans – Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb – to clear cap space this offseason.

New Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley may be in for a rough first season at the helm, as Miami faces a ton of questions on both sides of the ball, including at quarterback. McDaniel benched former first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa at the end of the 2025 season for seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers, and the University of Alabama product’s future in Miami is totally up in the air.

The Dolphins could eat a ton of dead money to cut Tagovailoa, or they could bring in someone to compete with him in the 2026 season. Either way, oddsmakers aren’t expecting the Dolphins to make much noise in the AFC East.

Following the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots, Super Bowl odds for the 2026 season were released. Miami is currently tied for the worst odds in the league, a sign that a rebuild is coming in South Beach.

Dolphins Super Bowl 61 Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

+25000 (Tied for last)

The Arizona Cardinals, who also have quarterback issues, are tied with the Dolphins for the worst odds to win Super Bowl 61.

Miami and Arizona are in very similar spots. They are teams with former first-round picks that haven’t worked at quarterback, new head coaches and coming off down 2025 seasons.

While the Dolphins played hard for McDaniel after a slow start, it wasn’t enough for him to save his job.

Miami lacks talent in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and moving on from Hill and Chubb could be a precursor for more cuts this offseason. The Dolphins do have the 11th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but this is a weak quarterback class.

So, Miami may be forced to find a stopgap at quarterback if it decides the Tagovailoa era is officially over.

Bettors should stay far away from this team in the futures market, especially since the Dolphins have not won a playoff game since 2000.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

