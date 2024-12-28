Dolphins vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 17
By the time the Miami Dolphins take the field against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, we'll know if the Dolphins still have a shot at the NFL Playoffs. Regardless, I expect them to come out strong against the lowly Browns who are once again starting Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback.
Let's dive into my top three player props for this AFC showdown.
Dolphins vs. Browns Player Prop Bets
- De'Von Achane OVER 58.5 Rush Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Tua Tagovailoa Longest Completion UNDER 34.5 Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Malik Washington Anytime TD (+270) via DraftKings
De'Von Achane OVER 58.5 Rush Yards (-115)
The Browns have struggled to stop the run at times this season, ranking 18th in opponent rush EPA and 20th in opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.5 yards per carry. That should set up well for the Dolphins' run-game, specifically De'Von Achane.
Tua Tagovailoa Longest Completion UNDER 34.5 Yards (-115)
The Dolphins have played a quick-throw offense that relies on yards after catch. As a result, Tua Tagovailoa hasn't had many long completions this year. In fact, he hasn't had a completion of 35+ yards in eight of his 11 starts this season. I don't see why he would break that trend this Sunday.
Malik Washington Anytime TD (+270)
Malik Washington to find the end zone is my No. 6 ranked player prop for Week 17:
With Jaylen Waddle out, Malik Washington has proven his worth to the Dolphins. The rookie has emerged in recent weeks, hauling in eight receptions for 80 yards in those games. If Waddle is out again on Sunday, I expect the Dolphins to turn to Washington even more as he continues to impress. This is a great opportunity to buy low on a new offensive weapon for the Dolphins.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!