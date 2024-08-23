Dolphins vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 3
The Miami Dolphins will carry their 2-0 preseason record to their exhibition final on Friday night when they take on the 1-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The all-Florida showdown will be the last warmup game for both teams as they prepare for Week 1 of the regular season. Can Mike McDaniel and company cap off a perfect preseason? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Dolphins vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Dolphins +3 (-110)
- Buccaneers -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dolphins +135
- Buccaneers -160
Total
- OVER 37.5 (-110)
- UNDER 37.5 (-110)
Dolphins vs. Buccaneers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 23
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL+
- Dolphins preseason record: 2-0
- Buccaneers preseason record: 1-1
Dolphins vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends
- Mike McDaniel is 5-3 straight up and 5-3 against the spread in his career in the preseason
- Todd Bowles is 10-14 SU and 12-12 ATS in the preseason in his career
Dolphins vs. Buccaneers Key Players to Watch
Miami Dolphins
Malik Washington: Outside of a 21-year run and a handful of punt and kick returns, we haven't seen much from the Dolphins sixth-round draft pick, Malik Washington. He likely won't be cut, but it would be interesting to see what he can contribute to the passing game tonight.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kameron Johnson: A lot of the wide receiver talk for the Buccaneers this preseason has been centered around Jalen McMillan, but keep an eye out for fellow rookie, Kameron Johnson tonight. The undrafted rookie from Barton College has made a splash in the preseason and should be able to lock up a roster spot tonight with a strong performance.
Dolphins vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Pick
I broke down my best bet for tonight's battle of Florida in today's edition of "Best NFL Picks":
"The Dolphins may have the most explosive offense in the NFL, but Mike McDaniel keeps his foot off the pedal in the preseason. They have yet to score more than 20 points in a single preseason game.
"The Buccaneers have been on the road in their first two exhibition games but will now return home to cap off their preseason schedule. The Bucs' depth on defense could be the difference maker against a Dolphins team that struggles when their backups and third stringers get in the game.
"I'll lay the three points with Tampa Bay at home."
Pick: Buccaneers -3
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.